Dr. Howard Busch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Busch, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital

Locations
Howard M Busch DO PA Dba Family Arthritis Center1025 Military Trl Ste 209, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 747-1987Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Aleksandra Kraeher MD PA12977 Southern Blvd Ste 200, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 798-8184Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Busch and his staff have been simply amazing. After years of having other practitioners unable to diagnose my condition, Dr Busch told me he wouldn't stop until we had the correct diagnosis, and he didn't!! He was able to correctly diagnose me and I'm now receiving the proper treatment. What a difference he's made in my life! I highly recommend him with no reservations whatsoever.
About Dr. Howard Busch, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1932262516
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Norwalk Hosp
- Metro Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Busch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Busch has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Busch speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.
