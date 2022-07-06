Dr. Howard Bruckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Bruckner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Bruckner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Coll Med
Dr. Bruckner works at
Locations
Bruckner Oncology2330 Eastchester Rd Fl 3, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 732-4050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor who cares a lot about patients. Did everything to treat my husband with stage IV esophageal adenocarcinoma. We had amazing results. We appreciate him a lot. We trusted Dr Bruckner with respect. My husband in complete remission. Doing great. Thanks Dr Bruckner.
About Dr. Howard Bruckner, MD
- Oncology
- English, German
- 1760495048
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruckner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruckner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruckner works at
Dr. Bruckner has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruckner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bruckner speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruckner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruckner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.