See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Howard Brown, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Howard Brown, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Howard Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Oroville Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Adventist Health Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Martinsville, VA and Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD
Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD
8 (56)
View Profile
Jennifer Pennon, NP
Jennifer Pennon, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Greg Khounganian, MD
Dr. Greg Khounganian, MD
8 (18)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventist Health Bakersfield
    2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 863-3227
  2. 2
    Bone & Joint Center
    1100 E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Highgrove Medical Clinic
    2701 Chester Ave Ste 202, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 716-9410
  4. 4
    Heag Pain Management Center
    503 Bowman Gray Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 816-4001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Humerus Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Humerus Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Medical Health Plan, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • United Healthcare Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?

    Mar 29, 2016
    Other than the long wait time this office is amazing.... Friendly staff Dr. Brown is very pleasant and easy to talk to
    Martinsville — Mar 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Brown, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Brown, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brown to family and friends

    Dr. Brown's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brown

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Brown, MD.

    About Dr. Howard Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982717138
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Joint Replacement - Kerlan - Jobe
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Orthopaedic Surgery - Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University - B.S. Biology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Brown, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.