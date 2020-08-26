Dr. Howard Broder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Broder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Broder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Broder works at
Healthcare Partners Med Grp-gv Cardiology2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 331, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 825-3985
Healthcare Partners Medical Group - Summerlin10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 250 Bldg 3, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 825-5091
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1336361500
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Broder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broder accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broder has seen patients for Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Aortic Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Broder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broder.
