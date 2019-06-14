Dr. Howard Brazil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brazil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Brazil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Brazil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Elmore Community Hospital and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Brazil works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates1758 Park Pl Ste 401, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 264-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmore Community Hospital
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brazil?
Dr. Brazil has been my doctor since 2002 and I would recommend him to everyone. The knowledge, wisdom, professionalism and compassion he has given me and other members of my family have been life saving on numerous occasions. I thank God for Dr. Brazil's gifts in medicine.
About Dr. Howard Brazil, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1699765271
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville
- Med University SC
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Birmingham-Southern College
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brazil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brazil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brazil works at
Dr. Brazil has seen patients for Hypertension, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brazil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.