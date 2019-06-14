Overview

Dr. Howard Brazil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Elmore Community Hospital and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Brazil works at Jackson Clinic Cardiology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.