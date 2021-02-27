Overview

Dr. Howard Borger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Borger works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.