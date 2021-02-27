Dr. Howard Borger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Borger, MD
Dr. Howard Borger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Marietta355 Tower Rd NE Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 673-2340Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Borger?
Always good experience
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1003879925
- Med College Of Georgia
- Roanoke Meml
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Tulane
- Ophthalmology

