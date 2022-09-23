Overview

Dr. Howard Blumstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Blumstein works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY and Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.