Dr. Blumstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Blumstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Blumstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Blumstein works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates of L.i. Llp7 Medical Dr, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-4885
-
2
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology554 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 360-3796
-
3
Rheumatology Associates of Long Island315 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blumstein diagnosed my RA in 2013 and has been treating me ever since. He is an exceptional physician: very thorough, very competent, genuinely caring, and responsive to emergencies. Plus, he has a quirky sense of humor that gets me every time. He is busy (popular), and there can be a wait to see him. But I never mind, sine he gives me as much time as is needed to answer my questions and address concerns. I feel lucky to have found him.
About Dr. Howard Blumstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1598751471
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Blumstein works at
