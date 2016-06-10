Overview

Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Blaustein works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.