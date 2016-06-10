Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaustein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Blaustein works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8674Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our family's experience with Dr. Blaustein who has been our primary care doctor for well over a decade has been excellent. He found my husband's prostate cancer through a physical exam before the specialist did and he requires/encourages me to get a chest ray each year at my annual physical even thought I only smoked for 1 year forty years ago. He is very careful. He takes time to listen and is a genuinely nice person and very thorough physician.
About Dr. Howard Blaustein, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaustein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaustein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaustein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaustein works at
Dr. Blaustein has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaustein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaustein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaustein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaustein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaustein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.