Dr. Howard Blau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Blau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Princeton Dermatology Associates1950 State Route 27 Ste Hh, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (848) 272-5867
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blau is very competent and always up on the latest trends and technology in his field.
About Dr. Howard Blau, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164476495
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center|Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blau has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blau.
