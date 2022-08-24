Dr. Blank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Blank, DPM
Overview
Dr. Howard Blank, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Blank works at
Locations
-
1
Herbert I Erstling Od984 N Broadway Ste L07, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 632-2067
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blank?
If you want someone to diagnose a foot problem, he’s the one. I saw a surgeon and another podiatrist who couldn’t tack down that I had planters wart. He looked at me once, and knew right off. Yes, Dr Blank is quirky. Yes, his jokes are stupid, but never insulting If he were, I would “walk”. Literally
About Dr. Howard Blank, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1750446241
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blank accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blank works at
Dr. Blank has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.