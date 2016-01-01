Dr. Howard Blanchette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Blanchette, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Blanchette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Westchester County Health Care Corp19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2700, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Howard Blanchette, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1346255015
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanchette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanchette accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanchette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanchette has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, High Risk Pregnancy and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanchette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.