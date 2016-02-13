Dr. Howard Bernie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Bernie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.
Kettering Physician Network Gastroenterology520 Eaton Ave Ste 100, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 896-2200
Fort Hamilton Hospital630 Eaton Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 867-2000
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Bernie has a dry sense of humor and can seem rather droll but he is very good at what he does.
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1033158217
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
