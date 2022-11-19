See All Ophthalmologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Howard Berlin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (241)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Berlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.

Dr. Berlin works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Chandler in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chandler
    855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8890
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Pterygium
Vision Screening
Stye
Pterygium
Vision Screening

Stye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Admar
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Superior Vision
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 241 ratings
    Patient Ratings (241)
    5 Star
    (186)
    4 Star
    (34)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 19, 2022
    He explained everything about my eye condition very clearly
    — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Berlin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1568426856
    Education & Certifications

    • Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
    • St Barnabas Med Ctr
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berlin works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Chandler in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Berlin’s profile.

    241 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

