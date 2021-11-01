Overview

Dr. Howard Berg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Berg works at UM SJMG Colon Rectal Surgery in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

