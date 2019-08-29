Dr. Howard Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Bennett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
Tullahoma Women's Health707 Kings Ln, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 393-3484
Smyrna Pulmonary and Sleep Associates - Tullahoma1940 N Jackson St Ste 220, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 461-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Staff are super friendly and he will take care of you as much he can ..he helped me deliver my premature baby
About Dr. Howard Bennett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720297013
Education & Certifications
- Jps Health Network
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.