Overview

Dr. Howard Benn, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Benn works at Gupta Ajay K MD in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.