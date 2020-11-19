Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Beck, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Beck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Lamb Healthcare Center, Mitchell County Hospital and University Medical Center.
Locations
Lubbock Urology Clinic Llp6102 82nd St Ste 5, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 771-3175
Cogdell Memorial Hospital1700 Cogdell Blvd, Snyder, TX 79549 Directions (806) 771-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Cogdell Memorial Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- Lamb Healthcare Center
- Mitchell County Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Beck has been my Dr for about 10 years and he is the best. His staff is awesome.
About Dr. Howard Beck, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437152030
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.