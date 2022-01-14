Dr. Howard Beaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Beaton, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Beaton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Wolfson Medical Associates P.c.170 William St Fl 5, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 312-5373
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beaton performed my hernia operation 2 ½ years ago, and most recently I consulted with him after I had emergency surgery at another hospital. In both of these different experiences, I can say that one can sense almost from the first few minutes of speaking with Dr. Beaton that this is doctor who truly cares about his patients as individuals. His interest in your condition seems both highly professional but also personal, which, to me, is the sign of a true healer. I would highly recommend Dr. Beaton to anyone seeking an excellent, deeply experienced surgeon, but also a person who became a doctor because he truly cares about people.
About Dr. Howard Beaton, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1144331349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beaton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beaton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
