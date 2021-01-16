Overview

Dr. Howard Bean, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Bean works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Carolina Family Physicians in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.