Dr. Howard Baum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Baum works at Neil Goyal MD in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.