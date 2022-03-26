Overview

Dr. Howard Baum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Baum works at Bay Ridge Orthopedic Associates in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Surgery and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.