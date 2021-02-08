See All Psychiatrists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Howard Bash, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Howard Bash, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. 

Dr. Bash works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    OHS Morristown Office
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 (973) 971-7184
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  Morristown Medical Center

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
    Cigna

    Feb 08, 2021
    I had been discharged from Morristown Hospital the day before after spending a few hours assessed in the psychiatric unit. My father and I met with Dr. Bash the next day. He was kind, intelligent, and very knowledge. To this day he is the best psychiatrist I've ever worked with. It was a pleasure being his patient for the short time I saw him.
    Psychiatry
    English
    1871756874
    Dr. Howard Bash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bash is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bash works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bash's profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

