Dr. Howard Barrow, MD
Dr. Howard Barrow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with Manhattan E E T Hospital
Ear Nose Throat Specialists FL, Fort Myers, FL39 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-1616
Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Florida1419 Viscaya Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-2171
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had surgery for a deviated septum in January. I had no idea how difficult it was for to breathe! I am amazed at how easily I can breathe now completely through my nose, I sleep all night, and have a ton more energy! Recovery was not pleasant, but worth it. I had to contact the office on a Saturday, Dr Barrow called me back within 5 minutes!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1831164201
- Manhattan E E T Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Barrow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrow has seen patients for Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrow speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.