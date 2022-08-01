Dr. Howard Barnebey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnebey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Barnebey, MD
Dr. Howard Barnebey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Specialty Eyecare Centre1920 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3937
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Barnebey is the best. He performed a procedure which I was very nervous. Talking to him kept me calm and I knew all would go well. His staff is just as wonderful as he is. I would recommend him to all my family and friends.
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1346206224
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
