Dr. Howard Aubert, MD

Urology
4.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Howard Aubert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.

Dr. Aubert works at Altais Medical Group - Riverside in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Altais Medical Group - Riverside
    4646 Brockton Ave Ste, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 293-4681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Howard Aubert, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912116989
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Aubert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aubert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aubert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aubert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aubert works at Altais Medical Group - Riverside in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aubert’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Aubert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aubert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aubert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aubert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

