Dr. Howard Askins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Askins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Askins, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Askins, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Askins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Howard Askins M.d.960 E Green St Ste 202, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 793-7792
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Askins?
Yes it’s true that most of the time you have to wait, but trust me, Dr. Askins will do his very best what ever it takes to help his patients. Kelly is great, sometimes we just have to give her a second call, but just the same, she will do what it takes to help their patients.
About Dr. Howard Askins, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1386705713
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Askins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Askins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Askins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Askins works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Askins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.