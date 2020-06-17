Overview

Dr. Howard Askins, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Askins works at Howard L Askins MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.