Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Howard Ash, DO
Overview
Dr. Howard Ash, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Locations
- 1 9908 Kaufman Pl, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 335-8540
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Howard Ash, DO
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1851728554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

