Dr. Howard Anapol, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Anapol works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.