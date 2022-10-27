Dr. Howard An, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. An is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard An, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard An, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
MOR - Chicago (Orthopedic Building)1611 W Harrison St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 361-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr An took his time and explained everything well. He recommended doing much less lumbar fusion than the other doctors I have been to. I am very confident and impressed with his knowledge and kindness.
About Dr. Howard An, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1255310157
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Med College
- Mc Ohio
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. An has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. An accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. An has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. An has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. An on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. An speaks Korean and Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. An. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. An.
