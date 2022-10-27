Overview

Dr. Howard An, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. An works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.