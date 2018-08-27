Dr. Howard Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Altman, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Altman, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
Urological Associates PC1342 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Altman for a circumcision consultation, he's knowledgeable, patient, & professional. Got the surgery done and are extremely happy with the result. Highly recommend this doctor to anyone looking for a great urologist.
About Dr. Howard Altman, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1134123102
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital of The University Of Penn.
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
490 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
