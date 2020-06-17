Dr. Aks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Aks, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Aks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
Howard A Aks1300 E 104th St Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 795-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Most efficient and painless drs visit I’ve truly ever had. Yes he’s fast, but I for one appreciate that.
About Dr. Howard Aks, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Univ of Miami-School of Medicine
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
