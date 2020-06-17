See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Howard Aks, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (30)
Overview

Dr. Howard Aks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Aks works at Howard A Aks in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Howard A Aks
    1300 E 104th St Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 795-6880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Celiac Plexus Block
Arthritis
Back Pain
Celiac Plexus Block

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Howard Aks, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932190105
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ of Miami-School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Aks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

