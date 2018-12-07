Dr. Howard Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Adler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Adler, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Urology, PC24 Research Way Ste 500, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-6270Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stony Brook Urology54 Commerce Ave Ste 5, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 444-1910Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Hampton Bays Office225 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 723-5000
-
4
St Francis Cardiac Prevention Services PC500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-3642Wednesday10:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
I consider myself fortunate to have Dr. Howard Adler as my Urologist. Dr. Adler is professional, caring and very helpful. He is truly concerned for my well-being.
About Dr. Howard Adler, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306872254
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med
- SUNY Health Science Center
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.