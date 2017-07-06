See All Ophthalmologists in Northville, MI
Dr. Howard Adelson, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Adelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.

Dr. Adelson works at Adelson Eye and Laser Center in Northville, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adelson Eye and Laser Center
    42000 6 Mile Rd Ste 200, Northville, MI 48168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 449-9292
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Optometrics P.c.
    30300 Hoover Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 573-3937
  3. 3
    Howard B. Adelson D.o. PC
    215 E Main St Ste 202, Northville, MI 48167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 449-9292
  4. 4
    Vision Institute of Michigan PC
    44650 Delco Blvd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 254-1770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Howard Adelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982691739
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Adelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adelson has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

