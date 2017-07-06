Dr. Howard Adelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Adelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Adelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Locations
Adelson Eye and Laser Center42000 6 Mile Rd Ste 200, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (248) 449-9292
Comprehensive Optometrics P.c.30300 Hoover Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-3937
Howard B. Adelson D.o. PC215 E Main St Ste 202, Northville, MI 48167 Directions (248) 449-9292
Vision Institute of Michigan PC44650 Delco Blvd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 254-1770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
This was such great medical experience - very professional handling, very helpful staff and perfect medical support. I got a thorough examination of my eyes (1.5h) and just 4 days later on a Saturday I had my surgery. The same night, I had been able to go out for dinner and the next day my vision was absolutely sharp - much better than with the Contact Lenses. I am super happy with my choice, to let Dr. Adelson correct my eyes. Heiko Weller VP Engineering Bosch
About Dr. Howard Adelson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982691739
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
