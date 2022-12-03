Overview

Dr. Hovig Artinian, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean - St Maarten (SOM).



Dr. Artinian works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.