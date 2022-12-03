See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Hovig Artinian, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hovig Artinian, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean - St Maarten (SOM).

Dr. Artinian works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Dec 03, 2022
    He is the most amazing provider. He cares for my daughter and he shows it. He talks to not only myself but to her as well.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hovig Artinian, MD
    About Dr. Hovig Artinian, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093014284
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve University - Cleveland (SOM &amp; GME)
    Residency
    • UCSF Fresno Medical Center (GME)
    Medical Education
    • American University of the Caribbean - St Maarten (SOM)
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hovig Artinian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Artinian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Artinian works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Artinian’s profile.

    Dr. Artinian has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Artinian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Artinian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artinian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Artinian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Artinian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

