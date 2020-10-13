Dr. Sareh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houtan Sareh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Houtan Sareh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sareh works at
Locations
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep7335 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 985-1925
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, well run Office. Very caring.
About Dr. Houtan Sareh, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093818262
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sareh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sareh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sareh has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sareh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sareh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sareh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.