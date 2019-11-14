Overview

Dr. Houssam Osman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Osman works at Trinity Surgical Consultants in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.