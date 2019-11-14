Dr. Houssam Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Houssam Osman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Trinity Surgical Consultants2805 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 619-3500Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Osman is an amazing doctor! He did surgery on me to repair an injured bile duct! Him and his team are all very compassionate and caring. He would be the one I would go to in the future if I were to have any other major complications. I definitely recommend him!!
- English, Arabic
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Akron General Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Osman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osman has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osman speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.