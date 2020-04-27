Dr. Houshang Seradge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seradge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Houshang Seradge, MD
Overview
Dr. Houshang Seradge, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Onecore Health.
Dr. Seradge works at
Locations
-
1
Seradge Medical13100 N Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 634-4263Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Onecore Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seradge?
i had thumb surgery and also with another dr. he did wrist surgery for a badly broken wrist. he is an excellent docter
About Dr. Houshang Seradge, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1306841903
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville Hosps
- University South Fla
- St Joseph Hospital
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seradge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seradge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seradge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seradge works at
Dr. Seradge has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seradge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seradge speaks Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seradge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seradge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seradge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seradge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.