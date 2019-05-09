Dr. Houshang Makipour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makipour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Houshang Makipour, MD
Overview
Dr. Houshang Makipour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Locations
Northern Virginia Endoscopy Center2280 Opitz Blvd Ste 200, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 580-7433
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
been a patint of doc for a long time, he's already taken good care of me
About Dr. Houshang Makipour, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1184624389
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Makipour has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makipour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
