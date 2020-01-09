Dr. Houman Vosoghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vosoghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Houman Vosoghi, MD
Overview
Dr. Houman Vosoghi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Locations
DLV Vision - WESTLAKE VILLAGE4353 Park Terrace Dr Ste 150, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 987-5300Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Dlv Vison - Camarillo1821 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 987-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dlv Vison - Simi Valley2796 Sycamore Dr Ste 101, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 987-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dougherty Laser Vision- Beverly Hills9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 265E, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (323) 466-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have Thyroid Eye and have had doctors from OHSU and Joel Stein Institute all recommend plastic surgery to fix a condition I've had for 5 years now with my right eye being very swollen. In one Visit Dr. Vosoghi reviewed my eye and recommended medicine to reduce the swelling. He is professional, kind and very knowledgeable and I consider him to be one of the best eye doctors I've ever met. Thank you Doctor Vosoghi for everything you have done!
About Dr. Houman Vosoghi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Korean, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- 1427279322
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- UT Hamilton Eye Inst
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- U.C.L.A.
- Ophthalmology
