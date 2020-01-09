Overview

Dr. Houman Vosoghi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Vosoghi works at Dougherty Laser Vision in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA, Simi Valley, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.