Dr. Houman Tavaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Houman Tavaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Houman Tavaf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
Dr. Tavaf works at
Locations
-
1
Centra Heart and Vascular Institute - Lynchburg (Stroobants Cardiovascular)2410 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-2212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tavaf?
He is an outstanding physician. He performed heart surgery on me. He was in CCU every morning to follow up on my progress. During post surgical office visits with his associates, Dr Tavaf would also check in on my progress.
About Dr. Houman Tavaf, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1255456364
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavaf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tavaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavaf works at
Dr. Tavaf has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.