Overview

Dr. Houman Khosrovi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khosrovi works at PARS NEUROSURGICAL ASSOCIATES INC in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Deformities, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.