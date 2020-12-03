Dr. Houman Khosrovi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khosrovi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Houman Khosrovi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Houman Khosrovi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Pars Neurosurgical Associates Inc1212 Garfield Ave Ste 300, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 865-3600
- 2 401 Matthew St Ste 209, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (304) 865-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon. Did all he knew to do, called in a neuro monitor from Maryland while doing my neck surgery to make sure he didn't Nick my spinal cord. He explained alot, answered all my questions. Staff very busy but very polite. Highly recommend him. He is very confident, I felt confident in his ability. I asked blunt questions, he wasn't offended. He answered all of them.
About Dr. Houman Khosrovi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khosrovi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khosrovi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khosrovi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khosrovi has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Deformities, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khosrovi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khosrovi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khosrovi.
