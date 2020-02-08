See All Family Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Houman Kashani, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Houman Kashani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Kashani works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2214 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90007 (213) 622-3100
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Houman Kashani MD
747 Warehouse St Fl 5, Los Angeles, CA 90021 (213) 622-3100

  California Hospital Medical Center
  Northridge Hospital Medical Center

    Aetna
    Ameritas
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Health Net
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Medicaid
    MetLife
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 08, 2020
    Doctor Kashani is proactive, efficient, and maintains just the right balance of personable and professional. I have always been dealt with respectfully and in a timely manner, and I always feel supported by his nurses and staff as well. As a female, this comfort and safety is very important in the medical health realm. Would highly recommend!
    About Dr. Houman Kashani, MD

    Family Medicine
    20 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1063468346
    Education & Certifications

    ULCA Med Ctr
    UCLA Med Center
    Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    UCLA
    Dr. Houman Kashani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashani is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kashani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kashani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kashani works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kashani's profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

