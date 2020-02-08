Dr. Houman Kashani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Houman Kashani, MD
Overview
Dr. Houman Kashani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Office2214 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90007 Directions (213) 622-3100Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Houman Kashani MD747 Warehouse St Fl 5, Los Angeles, CA 90021 Directions (213) 622-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Kashani is proactive, efficient, and maintains just the right balance of personable and professional. I have always been dealt with respectfully and in a timely manner, and I always feel supported by his nurses and staff as well. As a female, this comfort and safety is very important in the medical health realm. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Houman Kashani, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ULCA Med Ctr
- UCLA Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kashani speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.