Dr. Houmam Al-Hakeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hakeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- TX
- San Antonio
- Dr. Houmam Al-Hakeem, MD
Dr. Houmam Al-Hakeem, MD
Overview
Dr. Houmam Al-Hakeem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Hakeem works at
Locations
-
1
Houmam Al-hakeem MD PA7430 Barlite Blvd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 233-1215
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat High Risk Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Menstruation
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Amniotic Fluid Embolism
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Antepartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Antepartum Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermoid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysmenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gestational Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat High-Risk Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intrapartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Cramps
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Monarc® Suburethral Sling
- View other providers who treat Multiple Gestation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pubovaginal Sling
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Candidiasis
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Hakeem?
Dr Al Hakeem is the most amazing human and doctor that you can ever deal with. I’m beyond blessed to be his patient. He is an angel on earth. Will treat you with extra care and will take care of you. Believe me I’ve been through a lot and finally I can say I’m in the good hands. His team are so sweet from the reception to the midwives. Believe me you will never be disappointed with Dr.Alhakeem. Thank you for everything you do.
About Dr. Houmam Al-Hakeem, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1245207372
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Hakeem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Hakeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Hakeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Hakeem works at
Dr. Al-Hakeem has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Hakeem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Hakeem speaks Arabic and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hakeem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hakeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hakeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hakeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.