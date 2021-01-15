See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Houmam Al-Hakeem, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Houmam Al-Hakeem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Al-Hakeem works at Houmam Al-Hakeem MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houmam Al-hakeem MD PA
    7430 Barlite Blvd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 233-1215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
  • Texas Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Cervicitis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intrapartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Dr Al Hakeem is the most amazing human and doctor that you can ever deal with. I’m beyond blessed to be his patient. He is an angel on earth. Will treat you with extra care and will take care of you. Believe me I’ve been through a lot and finally I can say I’m in the good hands. His team are so sweet from the reception to the midwives. Believe me you will never be disappointed with Dr.Alhakeem. Thank you for everything you do.
    Shahad Abdul — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Houmam Al-Hakeem, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245207372
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Houmam Al-Hakeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hakeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Hakeem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Hakeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Hakeem works at Houmam Al-Hakeem MD PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Al-Hakeem’s profile.

    Dr. Al-Hakeem has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Hakeem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hakeem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hakeem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hakeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hakeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

