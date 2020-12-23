Dr. Hossein Shenasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hossein Shenasa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hossein Shenasa, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Shenasa works at
Hossein J Shenasa, MD105 N Bascom Ave Ste 204, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 538-1343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Shenasa is the most knowledgeable, caring and compassionate doctor. He takes his time to review and discuss all of the symptoms before ordering any tests. His diagnosis is impeccable and treatments and advice provide you with the most effective options. His bedside manner is also exemplary.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1942368444
- Duke University Hospital
- Sinai Samaritan Medical Center - University of Wisconsin
- National University Of Iran
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
