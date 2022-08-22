Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mcgill University Quebec and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Center for male Reproductive Medicine20 Prospect Ave Ste 711, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-7977
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I could not be more satisfied with Dr. Sadeghi in the 14 years that he has been my urologist. His treatments for ED and enlarged prostate have been very satisfactory and brought peace of mind that eluded me prior to my first visit.
About Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French, Persian, Persian and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Mcgill University Quebec
- Bowdoin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad speaks French, Persian, Persian and Turkish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad.
