Dr. Hossein Sadeghi-Nejad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mcgill University Quebec and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Sadeghi-Nejad works at Dr. Hany Gaafer - Obstetrics And Gynecology in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

