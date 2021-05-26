Dr. Hossein Najafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hossein Najafi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hossein Najafi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Pahlavi Shiraz U and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro.
Dr. Najafi works at
Locations
-
1
San Pedro Surgery Center Inc1360 W 6th St Ste D, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions
- 2 28901 S Western Ave Ste 127, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 Directions (310) 514-2511
-
3
Renee Cotter, MD7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 160, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 887-5008
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Najafi?
Dr. Najafi performed an extraction and lift, and Facetite on jowls, neck and chest. 5 weeks post-op I’m still healing, but love the results so far!! Carmen his assistant is very nice!
About Dr. Hossein Najafi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Persian
- 1265574172
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Hosps
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Pahlavi Shiraz U
- Pahlavi University School Of Science
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najafi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najafi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najafi works at
Dr. Najafi speaks Arabic, French and Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Najafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najafi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.