Dr. Hossein Najafi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hossein Najafi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Pahlavi Shiraz U and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro.

Dr. Najafi works at San Pedro Surgery Center Inc in San Pedro, CA with other offices in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA and West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Pedro Surgery Center Inc
    1360 W 6th St Ste D, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    28901 S Western Ave Ste 127, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 514-2511
    Renee Cotter, MD
    7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 160, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 887-5008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia

Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin Laxity
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 26, 2021
    Dr. Najafi performed an extraction and lift, and Facetite on jowls, neck and chest. 5 weeks post-op I’m still healing, but love the results so far!! Carmen his assistant is very nice!
    About Dr. Hossein Najafi, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Persian
    • 1265574172
    Education & Certifications

    • U Okla Hosps
    • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
    • Pahlavi Shiraz U
    • Pahlavi University School Of Science
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hossein Najafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Najafi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Najafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Najafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najafi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

