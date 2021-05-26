Overview

Dr. Hossein Najafi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Pahlavi Shiraz U and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro.



Dr. Najafi works at San Pedro Surgery Center Inc in San Pedro, CA with other offices in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA and West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.