Dr. Hossein Hadian, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Hossein Hadian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic and Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Hadian works at Rochester Pain Management in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester Pain Management LLC
    200 Linden Oaks Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14625
    Unity Linden Oaks Surgery Ctr
    10 Hagen Dr, Rochester, NY 14625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic
  Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Nov 02, 2022
    Very compassionate and professional. Has such a nice personality. I have been seeing him since 2018 for bilateral back pain and have had many steroid injections and several radiofrequency ablations done by him. He is EXCELLENT! He is so great at what he does and it is obvious that he genuinely cares about his patient's. It's so hard to find good and kind doctors. He takes his time at appts and is thorough with his explanations. Always looking for a way to help. I never feel rushed or dismissed/not heard. I would and have recommended Dr. Hadian to numerous friends and strangers. I just can't say enough positive things about him. His office staff is excellent as well. Extremely friendly and helpful. I just love this place. Wouldn't go anywhere else. I've never had a bad experience since I have been going there.
    J. Prebola — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Hossein Hadian, MD

    Pain Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English
    1881649275
    Education & Certifications

    SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
