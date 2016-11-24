Dr. Hossein Ghanbari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghanbari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hossein Ghanbari, MD
Overview
Dr. Hossein Ghanbari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Ghanbari works at
Locations
-
1
H. Ghanbari MD PA1921 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 723-2229
-
2
United Regional Health Care System1600 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-7000
-
3
Wichita Falls Family Practice1301 3rd St Ste 200, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 397-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghanbari?
The best ob/gyn. Very knowledgeable. Get in quickly. Staff are very knowledgable and friendly
About Dr. Hossein Ghanbari, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1942288105
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghanbari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghanbari accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghanbari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghanbari works at
Dr. Ghanbari has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghanbari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanbari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanbari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanbari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanbari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.