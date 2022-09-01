Overview

Dr. Hossein Dehghani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Dehghani works at Everlast Cardiology in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.