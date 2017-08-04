See All Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Hossein Ardehali, MD

Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hossein Ardehali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ardehali works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-3278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 04, 2017
    After being told by another cardiologist to go right away to hospital and have surgery done on my hearth, for second opinion I went to dr Ardehali he said I am fine no problem with my hearth this story happened 8 years ago I am fine no problem with my hearth . More important he gave me his cell phone number to call him if I felt any discomfort .i like to thank him and tell him I appreciate his treatment .
    George in Buffalo grove, IL — Aug 04, 2017
    About Dr. Hossein Ardehali, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1184750945
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hossein Ardehali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardehali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ardehali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ardehali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ardehali works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ardehali’s profile.

    Dr. Ardehali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardehali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardehali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardehali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

